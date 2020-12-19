For almost 30 years, Corsicana Cleaner’s Mark Acker has followed in the footsteps of his father, Jim, by taking coat donations and distributing them to people in need.
Corsicana Cleaners is once again donating its time and services with its annual coat drive, now underway.
The program is simple: People can drop off their old coats and sweaters at Corsicana Cleaners, 215 N. Main St., and the cleaners will do the rest. The coats will be spiffed up, packaged and delivered to the Northside Baptist Church Care Center.
Donations are behind as this year’s annual coat drive got off to a late start due to the pandemic.
“Because of COVID we didn’t even know if we would have it this year,” Mark said. “We have had hardly anything dropped off, so we are in desperate need of kid’s coats, but we always gladly accept adult sizes as well.”
Jim originally started the coat drive under the name of "Coats for Kids." Since then, the drive has continued to grow each year to accommodate anyone in need.
