For over 30 years, Corsicana Cleaners and Laundry service’s Mark Acker has followed in the footsteps of his father, Jim, by taking coat donations and distributing them to people in need.
Corsicana Cleaners is once again donating its time and services with its annual coat drive, now underway.
The program is simple: People can drop off their old coats and sweaters at Corsicana Cleaners, 215 N. Main St., and the cleaners will do the rest. The coats will be spiffed up, packaged and delivered to the Northside Baptist Church Care Center.
Jim originally started the coat drive under the name of "Coats for Kids." Since then, the drive has continued to grow each year to accommodate anyone in need.
Corsicana Cleaners also supports city parks through its hanger recycling program. Over the years, it has donated thousands of dollars to the parks department, as well as other charitable efforts throughout the city and county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.