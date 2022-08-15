James (Jim) Alfred Acker, 88, of Corsicana died at his home Thursday, Aug. 11.
Jim was born on May 27, 1934, in Longview and raised by his parents, Alfred Mae and James N. Acker. He met his wife, Elizabeth, when they were children in Kilgore, and they married in 1953. In the spirit of adventure, Jim accepted a job in the oil business working in Wyoming and the young couple took off for the Rocky Mountains. Jim eventually bought the mud logging company, Rocky Mountain Division of Hycalog, and enjoyed a successful career in the oil business. In 1964, Jim's father asked him to come help with Corsicana Laundry and Dry Cleaning. He decided it was time to sell Hycalog and move his family to Corsicana to help his father while raising his family in the Lone Star State. Corsicana Cleaners is now owned by Jim's son, Mark Acker.
Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth, three children, Kimberlee Acker, PhD, of Colorado Springs, CO, Baron Acker (wife Juli) of Athens, Mark Acker (wife Mary) of Corsicana, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandkids.
All who knew Jim will recognize in the story below his exceptional business acumen, his delight in family, joy in hunting and fishing, and above all his jokester sense of humor. One of his grandsons, Clayton Acker, described him best when he wrote the remembrance below the night of his grandfather's passing.
"Poppy"
To describe my granddad in a page would be an insult to the person he was. I would need a library of books to explore and describe the memories and lessons he has taught me.
He was by far the hardest working man I've known. He once told me just a few years ago that if he couldn't be productive then he didn't want to be here (on Earth). This may sound selfish but the truth is he meant "productive" from the standpoint of taking care of his family. His family is big. The Acker clan isn't very large, but I assure you my granddad's 'family' extended beyond the Ackers.
Everywhere I've ever been with him there was someone excited to greet "Mr. Acker" when he walked in. This alone was a lesson to be learned. It didn't matter if it was a maintenance man or the CEO of wherever we were. He was known by everyone, it seemed. It was also obvious that he knew and cared about each of them too, equally. He would tell me stories about these people's families as we would walk halls of various businesses in search of whatever goal he was after that day.
My granddad taught me about hard work. His stories of sleeping under oil drilling rigs in the Rocky Mountains, then eventually buying the mud logging company he worked for, are stories you only read in fiction novels. He learned to fly a plane in those mountains so he could travel faster and get more done. He was the epitome of work ethic.
Don't let it go without saying that, none of this was possible without his amazing bride, my grandmother. She was obviously an awesome support system to help him achieve all he did. There is clearly an undying love in the true meaning of marriage with these two.
Aside from work and family, one of my fondest memories growing up was turkey hunting. I don't know how many times we actually went. Maybe it was just 1 or 2, but those were such amazing moments that they feel like it happened every year of my childhood. I remember him waking us at 4:30 a.m. and my brother and I whining about how early it was. When we asked if we would be able to find the turkeys in the dark, he told us we were the only turkeys up that early. I don't recall if we ever shot a turkey, but I do remember him teaching us how to use the calls and what the calls meant to the turkeys. I eventually used those skills as a hunting guide to harvest many turkeys. To this day I've only personally shot two turkeys, but because of him, it is one of my favorite hunting activities and I will always have those skills thanks to him.
He loved life. He loved working to provide for others, especially his family. And he loved everyone. He was a great one that will be remembered by me and others forever!
Mr. Acker donated his body to Southwestern Medical Center and requested there be no funeral. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the home of Jim and Elizabeth Acker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in remembrance of Jim Acker to the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, 200 North 12th Street, Corsicana, TX 75110. Mr. Acker made annual donations to the Parks Department. He started a Coat Drive and a Hanger Return Program supporting the children's playground areas because he always wanted to ensure that the children of the community had a fun, safe place to play.
