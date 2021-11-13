The City Council adopted the redistricting plan which required the slight change of precinct boundaries in Corsicana. The redrawing of the lines will affect 10 blocks and is necessary following the decennial census, which showed that the population in Precincts 3 and 4 grew beyond the allowable 10% deviation of population within a city.
Corsicana’s population grew to 25,109 according to the latest census, meaning Precincts 1 and 2 will grow in size to compensate, ensuring every council person represents approximately the same number of residents.
Mike Morrison, a former Waco Mayor and current Baylor law professor, said the new map is in accordance with provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and is constitutional, ensuring equal protection for voters.
“Considering what I’ve seen, other cities and counties have to go through, this seems good,” said Chris Woolsey, Pct. 3 Councilman.
The Council also awarded a three-year capital lease and financing bid for various vehicles, equipment and accessories not in excess of $648,380 to Truist Bank. The city has an ongoing relationship with that institution, which provided the lowest interest rate and no early pay off penalty. The resolution also designated the City Manager and Director of Finance as authorized signers.
Council members also approved a resolution allowing the city to participate in a pair of settlements following litigation regarding the opioid crisis. The settlements allow the states and local subdivisions to apply for funds. The city may be eligible for $87,310. Those funds must be used for treatment, prevention, medication and training first responders.
The Council agreed to sell two city owned parcels of land along with one drainage easement located at Lake Halbert Rd. and US. Highway 287 to the Texas Department of Transportation for the purpose of widening Highway 287. The price of the land and easement totals $16,156
The council moved to table action involving the publication of certificates of tax and revenue obligation. The issuance of debt would include both self-supporting debt totaling $6.7 million for Lake Halbert improvements, and an additional $3 million for utility upgrades. Ad valorem tax backed debt includes $6 million for road construction and improvements. The item was discussed in a work session which preceded Monday’s meeting.
The action was taken due to street project bids exceeding the expected price by over $3 million.
The mayor announced the city’s Christmas tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 with fireworks scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.
Council members approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session without taking action.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
