The Corsicana City Council met Monday, approving the 2020-2021 budget for the Corsicana Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.
Council members also approved an amendment to the City Code of Ordinances relating to municipal fees.
The City will charge out-of-county residents $20 when a library card is renewed.
Council members also authorized the City Manager to sell, trade, donate or dispose surplus property, a 2013 Chevy Caprice which the Police Department no longer has use for.
An executive session was convened, but the council took no action on legal and property matters.
The Corsicana City Council regularly meets the second and fourth Monday of the month inside the City Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. in Corsicana
