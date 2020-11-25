The Corsicana City Council accepted the recommendation of City Manager Connie Standridge, naming Alexandra Holcutt as the city’s Director of Human Resources during its meeting Monday, Nov. 23.
Standridge noted Holcutt’s rapport, organization, and prior work with the city. She began as a Customer Service Representative in Utility Billing later transferring to serve as the Administrative Assistant to the Engineering and Environmental Services Departments assisting the Director of Engineering on various City and grant projects that included working very closely with Texas Community Development Block Grant administrators.
The last three years she has served as Administrative Assistant to the Environmental Services Department. “Allie works directly with the State Environmental Agencies,” Standridge said.
Holcutt has an Associate of Arts from Navarro College. She is currently working on her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management and has completed college coursework pertaining to Human Resources Management, Leadership, and Ethics.
The Mayor announced that City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The city landfill will also be closed Nov. 26. The landfill will open Friday, Nov. 27, for regular hours, and will be open until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.
The council adopted the recommendations of the city’s electrical board and adopted the 2020 National Electrical Code regarding the minimum size and type of wire and further codified changes to those ordinances within the city, moving forward.
Council members also authorized the City Manager to execute a deed for sale on 0.14 acres located in Corsicana OT 1440 West Park Ave.
The structure on the property was damaged some time ago due to a fire. The lot has outstanding taxes and a lean is currently on the property. The council agreed with the recommendation to accept a minimum bid of $8,000 which would partially alleviate the money owed to the city for the property.
This action makes it possible for the lot to again be on the tax roll. The council also determined that the property be treated with the same requirements as an infill project would, with a single-family home on the property within a year of sale.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
