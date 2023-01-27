Corsicana City Councilmen Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey and Pct. 4 Jeff Smith will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on Permitting and Inspections at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at City Hall at 200 N. 12th St.
\All builders, contractors, business owners, property owners, and anyone who requires permits or inspections are invited to attend and share their thoughts on how to improve the process.
“Everyone has to deal with city permits and inspections at some point. Our goal is to find ways to improve our process so Corsicana can be the best city to build a home, a commercial building, or open a business,” Woolsey said. “We want to hear from you—whether you’re a business owner, builder, or contractor—on all the ways that the City of Corsicana can provide support to make your jobs easier.”
