Scott Kormos, formerly of Corsicana, was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame April 9, in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.
Kormos is known for his fast hands and smooth runs. He also hosts tie-down and breakaway roping schools in Buffalo. He now lives in Teague with his family.
Kormos is an eight-time qualifier to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. His PRCA career earnings totaled $1,102,834.
The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy and cowgirl. The TRCHF holds an induction ceremony each year to recognize the contributions of world champions, as well as those lesser-known heroes and heroines. In addition, the weekend provides the chance to reunite generations of rodeo stories in one location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.