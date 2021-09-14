The City of Corsicana hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Central Fire Station located at 2975 Drane Road.
"The new facility will provide a safe and modern work area for firefighters," Mayor Don Denbow said. " Firefighters will have access to a fitness center, a new decontamination room and adequate room for equipment, personnel and fire administration. The design provides improved living quarters, with privacy for all firefighters. A new station alerting system will improve the response time for emergency calls.
"This impressive new facility is a state of the art fire station and will serve the residents of Corsicana for many years to come."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.