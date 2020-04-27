Dear Readers,
The Corsicana Daily Sun has been Corsicana and Navarro County’s primary news source for 125 years, providing local information you both need and want. The current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our vital local mission.
Effective May 1, we will begin a two-day-a-week print publishing schedule by discontinuing the Thursday and Friday printed newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Tuesday and Saturday. Our current subscription rates still reflect pricing from 2017, as we did not increase our subscription rates when we increased our publishing cycle to four days a week.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.corsicanadailysun.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call us at 903-872-3931. Or you can directly activate your all access account at www.corsicanadailysun/subscriptions.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 903-872-3931 and we will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and also has some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone. It is also eco-friendly, never late and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in community newspapers around the country publishing newspapers fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
The unexpected coronavirus crisis has had a significant impact on the Corsicana Daily Sun because most of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Changing to two publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news, sports and advertising content in the paper on the remaining two print days.
This is a stressful time for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our coronavirus coverage available to everybody on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
