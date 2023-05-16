The Corsicana Daily Sun newspaper recently brought home two first place awards from the North and East Texas Press Association Better Newspaper convention, held April 27 through 29 in Nacogdoches.
Daily Sun Editor Michael Kormos took first place in News Writing, in the Small Semi Weekly Division, for his coverage of the tragic events of February 2022 when friends, families and neighbors pulled together in the wake of a shooting spree that killed six people and left two others wounded in Navarro County.
“Nice combination of stories that show two angles to the same news event, well done” NETPA stated.
Sports Editor Mike Phillips earned first place in Sports Writing, in the Small Semi Weekly Division, for his articles profiling former Corsicana High School Head Coach Hal Wasson and Dawson football player Hunter Boatwright.
“Great piece on Coach Wasson and a very unique article about Hunter Boatwright,” NETPA stated. “Very different but both are very well done.”
