Guy Chapman has been named Editor of the Corsicana Daily Sun.
“I’m very excited to have Guy as our new editor,” said Jake Mienk, Daily Sun publisher. “He has a great deal of experience and understands the importance of small town community journalism. I look forward to working with him and watching him excel in his new role with the Daily Sun.”
Chapman, 47, was born and raised in Corsicana, having also lived in San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Pensacola. Chapman is a graduate of Corsicana High School as well as Navarro College, where his father taught political science. He later attended the University of North Texas, majoring in Radio/Television/Film.
Chapman is a seven year veteran of the newspaper industry, starting with the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2017 as a freelance columnist. Chapman later officially joined the newspaper in 2019 as a journalist and photographer. In 2020, he formed his own digital news site, the Navarro County Gazette, and in 2021, served as the On-Air News Director for 106.9 The Ranch, part of the “Ranch Mornings with Guy and Jojo” radio show. After a three-year absence, he rejoined the Corsicana Daily Sun in 2023.
Chapman’s work portfolio is diverse, having worked in radio, television, film, and video games over the course of nearly 30 years.
“Having rejoined the Corsicana Daily Sun I feel like I’ve returned home,” Chapman said. “I have been a lifelong fan of what this paper represents, and look to expand its physical and online presence by introducing traditional elements of its long history with new ways to expand the paper’s reach, accessibility, and a ‘for everyone’ voice that best represents the entire community.
Chapman resides in his childhood home in Corsicana with his fiancée Jennifer and three very active terriers: Frodo, Stardust, and Sophie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.