The Corsicana City Council heard again from residents as it considers the fate of Emergency Medical Services in Corsicana, at the Monday June 28 meeting.
This was the third time the council has heard public comments on the subject, the second since Mayor Don Denbow called for a referendum for the purpose of deciding on a voter approved tax rate to cover the cost of continued support of the Corsicana Fire and EMS.
The referendum would be placed in front of voters this November.
The council discussed staffing and what the model might look like for the emergency medical service, moving forward before seeking public comment.
City Manager, Connie Standridge, said after attending the June 28, meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners , she believed the county is leaning toward the subsidy calculation and asking the city to continue the service to the county, “though no official decision has been made.”
“It’s incumbent upon us to find ways to be as efficient with the dollars we have first before going back to the taxpayers and asking for more,” said Chris Woolsey, Pct. 3 Councilman
Woolsey discussed increasing the Corsicana Fire Department staffing by 15 full-time positions which would enable three-man engines, which is the minimum safety staffing, according to the National Fire Protection Agency specifications.
Denbow cautioned against talking specifics with this preliminary budget because the county’s tax valuation numbers won’t be set until July. We want to be sure we don’t cut core services, that affect the quality of life, he said, “there isn’t much fat at all,” said Denbow.
The mayor also asked questions dealing with the number of runs EMS makes to the county, which could change the county subsidy calculation.
All of the speakers Monday showed support for local EMS service, urging the council to not limit themselves by limiting the number of options and to remember the people and to express those priorities through the budget process.
In other business, the council approved several changes to the fee schedule, including increasing the sewer and water tap fees for existing taps. The changes put Corsicana on average with surrounding areas.
The city will also access a one-time 10% per month late fee for late rent at the Corsicana Municipal Airport. Landfill fees will also increase $1.25 per cubic yard of special waste.
A zoning change and special use permit were approved for a manufactured home located at 1014 South 27 Street. The property meets the requirements for the zoning change as it is located within one of the four designated areas for modular homes, the property is also located within a properly zoned area and it has a special use permit.
The council also approved the Navarro Central Appraisal District’s proposed 2022 budget which is shared between the 23 taxing entities in the county. The city of Corsicana’s portion will be $8,472.
Pct. 1 Councilwoman, Susan Hale, voted against approving the budget, saying she didn’t agree with giving employees of the Central Appraisal District raises given the current budget situation in the city.
Councilman Woolsey also voted against the budget. “In the hierarchy of things, I’d like to fund I’d rather fund our own city operations than sending it to the appraisal district.”
The budget passed because a majority of the entities had already approved it.
The council also approved what it said was a mutually beneficial exchange of property with a land owner near the new Lake Halbert water treatment facility. The agreement allows for the exchange of 54 acres to the property owner while the city will use 108 acres for an exit route in case of emergency.
The council also approved a bid of Knife River Cooperation South in the amount of $299,341 for hot mix overlay for the Northwest Apartments CDBG Street Improvement Project.
Funding for the project will be shared with Texas Dept. of Agriculture Grant in the amount of $242,000 and the city’s portion of $57,341 of in-kind General Fund cash.
The mayor announced that city offices and the landfill will be closed Monday July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The consent agenda was approved before adjourning into Executive Session, no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
