Two Corsicana entries were recently named finalists in the Texas Downtown People’s Choice Awards.
The two local nominees are: The Collin Club – Best commercial interior and the New Faces, New Places video series – Best Promotion in a Digital Campaign.
Voting is open until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Votes are counted by the number of likes/loves/reactions on the photo of the finalists in the original album only. They will not count votes by any other means including comments. The PCA album has been uploaded to Facebook and pinned to the top of the page at: www.facebook.com/TexasDowntown. Supporters do not have to follow the page to vote and may vote once.
Winners will be announced Nov. 1 through 4 at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos.
