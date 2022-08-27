Small-town lawman by day, screenwriter and film producer by night, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson, along with his production partner, Amber McNutt, has turned Corsicana into something of a miniature Hollywood over the past several years. Now, he’s turning the town itself into a big screen focal point with a new movie titled Corsicana, which premiered Aug. 25 in Houston.
Corsicana is a fictionalized account of legendary Old West figure Bass Reeves, a former slave from Arkansas who went on to become a storied deputy United States marshal in the latter part of the 19th century.
Starring as Marshal Reeves is veteran actor Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy), who was also a first-time producer and director on the picture. Despite growing up in Texas and appreciating western lore, Washington admits he originally knew very little about the character he’d end up playing. But once he became attached to the Corsicana project, he dove headfirst into all things Bass Reeves. The experience was eye-opening.
“I felt disappointed in my high school, I felt disappointed in my country, that I wasn’t aware of this great American hero,” Washington said. “I felt disappointed that [Bass Reeves’s] face wasn’t up there next to Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jackie Robinson and Abraham Lincoln and George Washington in my elementary school class next to the alphabet on the wall.”
Widely believed to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger character, Reeves has nonetheless long been relegated to the background of history. Like Washington, Johnson, who co-wrote the film’s script, saw that as a wrong that needed righting.
“Being in law enforcement, I’ve known Bass Reeves’s history for 40 years,” Johnson said. “I’ve always thought it was important to tell that story. Just think: He was the first black marshal west of the Mississippi. He was a great role model that time had forgotten.”
As the title implies, the movie takes place in Corsicana in 1894 just as it’s transforming into an oil boom town. Bass Reeves enters this lawless setting, and action — with a fair amount of gun play — ensues.
But Corsicana isn’t your typical shoot-em-up western, Johnson and McNutt say. They set out to make an intelligent picture that avoids the genre tropes.
“There’s nobody getting shot off a banister, no piano player in a saloon,” Johnson joked. “We were all on the same page in terms of the look we wanted. We didn’t want that washed-out brown, dusty look that you see in so many westerns. We wanted greens and vibrant colors. It’s a thinking-person’s western.”
Washington believes that he, his crew, his actors and his fellow producers struck the right balance between cinematic action and thoughtful storytelling. In fact, he believes this film is one of the best projects he’s ever been a part of, largely because of how personal it was to him. Indeed, when Washington talks about bringing Bass Reeves back to life, he speaks with a fervor that borders on religious.
“I wanted to immerse myself in the history of this American hero,” Washington said. “This human being who lived and did so much, who sacrificed so much to do his job at the federal level, this former slave who did the job so well that the state of Oklahoma was created safely. That’s herculean. By the time it got to my conversation [about being in the film], I had already fallen in love with the Bass Reeves story. It wasn’t about the money.”
While making the movie, Washington said he also fell in love with the town of Corsicana itself, particularly its history and its relaxed atmosphere, which is so unlike what he was accustomed to working in Los Angeles. Because of that, he made every effort to emphasize it as a unique setting for the Bass Reeves tale as he directed the film.
“I think the people of Corsicana probably would be very honored to know that I’m just as passionate as they are about the history of where they live today, and I want to tell the world about what it was like yesterday,” Washington said.
Unlike previous films Johnson and McNutt have produced in Corsicana, the movie Corsicana will be released in theaters before hitting streaming platforms. The Aug. 25 premiere will be held in Houston, Washington’s hometown, followed by red carpet screenings in Hollywood and Corsicana in the weeks to come.
“Getting a theatrical release is huge, and we’re not taking that for granted,” McNutt said. “It’s wonderful, and for us to be able to leave the name Corsicana in the movie, it means a lot.”
