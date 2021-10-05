Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley announced his resignation effective Oct. 15, to accept a position with the Town of Flower Mound, according to the City of Corsicana. He served the City of Corsicana and Navarro County for three and a half years.
“The City greatly appreciates his service and sends best wishes in his future endeavors,” a press release stated.
Henley was recently named the Texas Fire Chief’s Association Chief of the Year and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s Tom White Citizen of the Year award. Explore Corsicana Magazine named him its Person of the Year.
“It is a very rare opportunity to be recognized with awards as prestigious as these,” said Assistant Fire Chief Gillen during an April ceremony in his honor. “Chief Henley is the epitome of someone who is customer service driven and dedicated to our community.”
Gillen said Corsicana Fire Rescue was very fortunate to have a man of his caliber working for the organization.
“He brought things to this community we had never thought about before,” Gillen said. “Through his leadership, we have realized the direction we want to go and the things we could accomplish.”
He said Henley has been a counselor, mentor and a friend.
Along with Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers and the late Dr. Kent Rogers, Henley lead the COVID-19 response and got a vaccine hub up and running in the area.
