City officials announced the cancellation of Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony for Corsicana Fire Department's new Central Station, as well as the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Navarro County Central Appraisal District, which was scheduled to follow.
No new dates have been set at this time.
-------------------
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.