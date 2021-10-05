The pandemic has put many ceremonies on hold, and the Corsicana Fire Department activities are no exception. Each day, a myriad of calls come in, ranging from the mundane to the extraordinary. Many of these calls have been pandemic related over the last few years.
However, Corsicana Fire Rescue was able to honor its’ difference makers from 2020 this past weekend with a small and intimate affair.
“Due to the pandemic, we only had the event for our staff and family,” Fire Chief Henley stated. “The new station provided the perfect venue.”
Many successes were highlighted and awards for exemplary service were issued. The following are the nominees and award winners.
James Reed took home Firefighter of the Year for 2020. The other two nominees were FF Page and FF Cookston.
Michael Jurik took home the Rookie of the Year award. The other nominee was FF Rojas.
Mason Capello was awarded Paramedic of the Year. Nominees were FF Lozano and FF Hays.
Lt. Huntsman was named Officer of the Year with the other nominees being Captain Underwood and Lt. Anthony.
“It is so important to shine a light on the great things our departmental members are doing. So many members are quietly going above and beyond everyday and deserve as much attention, but these individuals rose to the top of their field this past year”, stated Chief Henley.
