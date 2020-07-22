The City of Corsicana is proud to announce the promotion of Firefighter Caden Anthony and Firefighter Adam Huntsman to Lieutenant.
Lieutenant Huntsman joined the department in April 2012 and will be assigned at Station 2, Engine 2 on A-Shift. Lieutenant Anthony joined the department in June 2015 and will be assigned Station 2, Engine 2 on B-Shift.
“I am very happy for these young men to be joining the leadership ranks in our department. I have seen them be informal leaders for many years and I am excited to see them continue to positively influence our firefighters.” stated Paul Henley, Fire Chief.
Several members were also promoted from Recruit to Firefighter. Firefighter Richard Hays, Firefighter Patrick Luebbert and Firefighter Andrew Rojas completed one year of service with the department and successfully passed their probationary status.
“These three individuals epitomize what it means to be a Corsicana Firefighter by their incredible work ethic, professionalism and dedication to customer service.” Henley added.
