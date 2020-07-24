Corsicana Fire Rescue successfully met all metrics for annual compliance and was awarded the Silver Level Designation from the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline, the highest available for a first-time submission.
“The goal of Corsicana Fire Rescue is to provide unparalleled patient care and unsurpassed customer service at every interaction,” Fire Chief Paul Henley stated. “We are extremely proud of this designation and will strive to meet these stringent metrics each year.”
Mission: Lifeline is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the System of Care for patients with acute, high-risk time sensitive life and/or quality of life threatening disease states, such as ST Elevate Myocardial Infarction, STEMI Heart Attack, Non-ST Elevated Myocardial Infarction, NSTEMI Heart Attack, Stroke and Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest.
The overarching goals of Mission: Lifeline are to bring stakeholders together in a collaborative manner and to reduce mortality and morbidity for these patients while improving overall quality of care and patient outcomes.
Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition is a program designed to showcase Emergency Medical Service organizations across the nation for excellent STEMI care. Prehospital personnel are the first providers of care to patients suffering from cardiac emergencies.
The role of EMS in the system-of-care for these patients is crucial and often sets the course for the patient's outcome. The Mission: Lifeline EMS recognition program is launched in 2014 and continues to celebrate the achievement of the pre-hospital providers and their collaboration with each other and destination hospitals specific to STEMI patient care.
