The City of Corsicana is proud to announce the arrival of new rescue gear which will allow the Fire Department to perform Special Operations such as High-Angle, Low-Angle and Confined Space Rescue.
“The training required to perform these special operations is intense and strenuous,” stated Fire Chief Paul Henley. “This gear gives the fire department members the right tools and resources to save and protect lives and will help maximize their training and their effectiveness,” he added.
Funding for this gear was provided by Energy Transfer, the City of Corsicana and Magellan Midstream Partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.