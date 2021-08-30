Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley reported that the Corsicana Fire Department received a 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant though the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the amount of $94,397. The city has already budgeted for a 10% match in the 2022 proposed budget.
The grant will assist in replacing aging communications equipment.
The council authorized a paid quarantine leave policy as outlined in HB 2073 that was signed into law on June 15 of this year. The leave is for those who have a known exposure or have potentially been exposed to a communicable disease. The law impacts fire fighters, peace officers, police officers and emergency medical technicians.
The city also approved a mutual aid agreement between the Corsicana Fire Department and Navarro College. This agreement is similar to an agreement between the college and the Corsicana Police Department which was approved last month. The agreement allows the CFD and Navarro College to respond as needed to situations which may occur on campus.
The council also approved and awarded several bids for road materials, concrete curb and gutter construction, and repair, fuel, and vegetation management projects during the Aug. 23 meeting.
All low bids which met the requirements detailed during the process were accepted. Further consideration in some cases, were given to local companies which have the capacity to serve the city’s needs in a timely manner.
A revision to a city building and construction ordinance which clarifies that the city is in accordance with the most recent edition of the national electrical code was approved.
The council approved a specific use permit for a manufactured home located at 2300 W. 13 Ave. The home meets all zoning and ordinance requirements. There were no protests or approvals received from nearby property owners.
Fee changes reflecting an increase in the cost of building inspection were approved. The changes are needed because the former city building inspector left the position, which is currently being advertised. The associated fees could revert to a lower cost after a qualified building inspector is hired.
An amendment to the Corsicana Visitors Bureau 2020-2021 fiscal year budget was approved. The amendment was necessary because additional Hotel Occupancy Tax money was moved to the grant portion of the budget changing their revenue from $216,000 to $244,000.
Council members also approved revisions to the maximum wrecker towing charge fee schedule, changes will be effective Sept. 1 2021.
The council approved the nomination of Mayor Don Denbow who will continue to serve on the Navarro County Central Appraisal District Board.
A bid for fence construction associated with the Central Fire Station was awarded to Dusty’s Landscape and Fence Company and approved in the amount of $82,424.
The council also approved the designation of property as surplus and designated that it be sold disposed of donated or traded.
The mayor announced that the Annual Tire Day Event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 3, from at the Navarro County Exposition Center. The annual E-Waste Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 in the Navarro County Exposition Center parking lot.
The mayor also announced a public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget will be held on Sept. 13. There will also be a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate on Sept. 27.
The proposed property tax rate, and 2022 budget, will be considered Sept. 27.
City Offices will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. The city landfill will be closed Sept. 4-6.
The council approved the mayor’s and city manager’s appointments as well as the consent agenda before adjourning, no Executive Session was held.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
