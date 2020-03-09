Corsicana Fire Rescue hosted its annual Rise Up to Serve awards banquet last weekend at the I.O.O.F. Event Center to honor firefighters' and paramedics' accomplishments and outstanding commitment to service.
Chief Paul Henley opened the ceremony, announcing that CFR responded to 7,574 calls for service in 2019. The department completed over 550 business inspections, tested and flowed 1,033 hydrants, taught fire safety to thousands of students, and first aid training throughout the community, graduating fifteen people from the Citizen's Fire Academy.
Fourteen crew members completed paramedic school, and 18 received advanced certifications in fire science; 65 new certifications were earned in additional disciplines, with an average of over 300 hours of training per member.
“We designed and finalized a state-of-the-art Fire Station and enlisted dedicated stakeholder to help improve equipment and response capabilities,” Henley said of the department.
“We continued to challenge paradigms and conventional methods by enacting bold initiatives and improving processes. We did this with the support of our city leadership and community partners in response.”
The group celebrated the birth of several new babies, as well as marriages and other milestones.
Henley and his wife, Kathy, personally purchase rocking chairs for each new baby born, which lined the stage during the presentations. Each chair is inscribed with the babies' names and the department's logo as a heartfelt gift to families.
The entire evening was dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments and hard work of CFR members. Thanks to the graciousness of the Women Behind CFR and the event's sponsors, it was done at no cost to the department. Photographer Lacy Johnson even donated her time and talents to the special event.
“Tonight that is what we will be doing – celebrating,” Henley said. “Celebrating the service you provide every shift, celebrating the professionalism you show with each call, celebrating your accomplishments – celebrating our ordinary that most consider extraordinary.”
“To the sponsors of this event: Your donations make this event a reality,” Henley said. “This is not a budgeted function, but a necessary one. I feel very strongly that being able to celebrate our profession, our department and our success is vitally important to the successful completion of our mission. We sincerely thank you for 'Answering the Alarm.'”
The event also hosted a special Promotion Ceremony for Captain Justin Underwood.
The following is a complete list of awards given:
Busiest Shift: B Shift
Unit Citation for Call of the Year: Cristian Aguilar, Sam Blank, and Mason Capello
EMS Meritorious Award for Call of the Year: Xavier Gordon
Thin Red Line Award: NCSO Sheriff Elmer Tanner and Cpt. Melanie Cagle
Corsicana Communications Dispatch Rachel Fuller, Team Lead, Navarro College EMS Continuing Education led by Chris Waller, with instructors Karen Pickard and Cpt. Dean Feldpausch
Community Stakeholder and Partner: Corsicana Support Foundation and Energy Transfer and Jarrett Greer
Volunteer of the Year: Crystal Underwood
Life Saver Award: With two CPR saves: Ricky Scott and Lt. Adam Montgomery; Cade Anthony, Jose Lozano, Brandon Frazier, and Corey McDougald
Stork Award: Hilton Brown and Travis Hickey
EMS Meritorious Award: Lt. Cory Campbell, Ricky Scott, Justin Petty, Jack Cookston, James Page, Cpt. Johnny Pattison, Travis Hickey, Erich Oechsle
Service Above Self Award: Assistant Chief Wade Gillen
New Paramedics This Year: Walker Hoard, Matthew Bell, Alexis Manriquez, Colton Steed, Jack Cookston, Dyland Newland, Brian Davis, Jacob Sanchez, Justin Townley, Xavier Gordon, Zach Grigsby, Robert Blair, Brandt Burleson, and Zach Boseman
5 Years of Service: Tyler Vick, Erich Oechsle, Virgil Cross, and Zac Peters
30 Years of Service: Bill Stovall
Rookie of the Year: Richard Hays
Paramedic of the Year: Dylan Newland
Officer of the Year: Lt. Brian Mundie
Firefighter of the Year: Mason Capello
Chief's Award: Ryan Farish, Cpt. Travis Ellington, and Cpt. Johnny Pattison
