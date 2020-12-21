Engine One will go into service later this month with a small, informal “Push In” Ceremony to be scheduled. The Push-In ritual dates back to the 1800s when horse drawn pumpers were used throughout the nation's Fire Service.
Horses commissioned for service would be washed along with the pumper at their newly assigned firehouse and backed into the firehouse bay. Engine One is a Pierce Enforcer 1500 GPM pumper with 1,000-gallon water supply with foam capabilities.
“Our new Engine One is a state-of-the-art firefighting apparatus, arming our firefighters with the tools, functionality and reliability needed to ensure success,” Fire Chief Paul Henley stated.
The new Engine One will replace the 2007 Spartan engine currently in service. The 2007 Spartan will be put into reserve status to be available when other front-line equipment is in for maintenance or repair, allowing all fire districts continuous protection.
The Department is also putting into service two new Ambulances. One ambulance is a full replacement with the other being a remounted unit on a new chassis.
“To maximize ambulance utilization and to ensure fiscal responsibility, each rear compartment on our ambulances is remounted after four years and a full replacement is done after eight years,” Assistant Chief Wade Gillen stated.
These ambulances are outfitted with UV light disinfecting capabilities, anti-microbial surfaces and other attributes to ensure a safe and hygienic working environment.
The department would like to thank city leadership for their dedication to public safety and to the health and well-being of our community.
