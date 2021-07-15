The Corsicana City Council heard commendations from Police Chief Robert Johnson, who recognized several police, firefighters, paramedics, and telecommunicators who rendered aid to fellow Police Officer Jacob Palos when he experienced a cardiac incident during a shift briefing June 15.
Officer Palos passed out, hitting his head on a metal cabinet. Among other issues, he suffered a heart rate of 25 beats per minute during the incident.
“Because of the quick response of these first responders, Officer Palos survived this life-threatening event and is back in the arms of his family and work family at the City of Corsicana,” Chief Johnson said.
“The professionalism and actions are in the highest tradition of the Corsicana Police Department and Corsicana Fire and Rescue.”
Palos thanked those who acted quickly on his behalf, praising the teamwork exemplified by the first responders.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan, also addressed the council during the July 12 meeting. He thanked the council for their resolution of support to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to the Corsicana campus.
The legislation required in order to offer the BSN degree at Navarro College was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott June 15.
Fegan outlined the next steps in the process, which include notification and accreditation, both are expected within a reasonable time frame. The courses will most likely be available beginning the fall semester of 2023, with the first graduates receiving their degrees in August of 2024.
The council also declared property as salvage and granted City Manager Connie Standridge the authority to sell trade donate or dispose of it. The items include various police, fire and EMS equipment, including older vehicles, tools, and sections of hose considered to be in poor condition.
Mayor Denbow announced that the Navarro County and the City of Corsicana 2021 cleanup day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where no action was taken.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
