The official Texas State Arbor Day is held the first Friday in November. Realizing fall is the ideal time to plant trees across Texas, the Corsicana Garden Club donated a Red Blaze Maple tree supplementing the landscape at Heritage Park.
“Trees enrich lives and steady the environment, hence the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department is always excited to receive, plant and nurture for a future filled with trees,” said Sharla Allen, Parks and Rec Director. “The intense red color of a maple comes from its leaves, can live for several hundred years and is an attraction that will certainly stand out at Heritage park.
Thanks again to the local Garden Club for making City-life and green spaces more beautiful for the citizens of Corsicana. A special thank you to club members Dora Scruggs, Clara Hickerson and Vicki Winningham for delivery of the Maple. Mrs. Scruggs conveyed that future members are always welcome!”
