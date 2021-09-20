Being a parent can be very challenging. Preparing children for everything that they will face is a full time job. Children are exposed to many different things in society that prior generations were not. Parents want their children to have fun, yet learn and become productive members of society.
It is also a challenge being a child. Perhaps, an even greater challenge due to the lack of knowledge and experience. Children can be influenced by their peers, Hollywood movies, music or other circumstances that eventually take them down the wrong path. Some children are not given as good of an opportunity as others.
Regardless of the circumstances a child is dealt, one must find motivation to dedicate themselves to achieve and grow as a person. It’s not easy. With that said, here is an awesome example of what hard work, dedication and vision for the future did for this Corsicana woman.
Baylee Rejcek was born May 1, 1998 in Ennis. Her parents, Kevin and Racheal, moved a few times but settled in Corsicana. Kevin and Racheal later separated.
Baylee attended the Corsicana Independent School District the vast majority of kindergarten through high school graduation. Like many children, she played sports. Baylee participated in soccer, volleyball and softball into her freshman year of high school. One day she made the decision that participating in sports wasn’t for her.
Baylee did not want to have idle time. Being part of something at school was important to her. Baylee was interested in the medical field. She joined Bernie Camarillo’s athletic training staff at Corsicana High School her freshman year.
As a freshman athletic trainer, the responsibilities given to Baylee were minimal. It wasn’t until the end of her junior year that Baylee realized how deep her passion for athletic training had become. After graduating from Corsicana High School in 2016, Baylee went straight to Tarleton State University to pursue athletic training.
During Baylee’s time in high school, it wasn’t all about athletic training. She volunteered for the Special Olympics and at Navarro Regional Hospital. HEB Grocery Company became her place of employment. Baylee opened a savings account and vowed to deposit $20 each week. She still makes good on that promise today. And lastly, Baylee was awarded a Collins Scholarship for academic success, character and leadership.
Tarleton State University was a five year commitment for Baylee. She worked very hard, attending several summer sessions. In 2017, Baylee was inducted into Phi Eta Sigma, a prestigious honor society for freshman students. During the five years, Baylee acquired a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology (2019) and a Master of Science in Athletic Training (2021). She made the Dean’s List and President’s List many times.
Along the way, Baylee learned many lessons of life. Juggling a job, social life and school is tough for most young adults. Having enough money was a constant struggle for Baylee. She ate cereal for dinner many nights.
Life in college cannot only be studying, so Baylee joined an organization on campus called PANKUS. It stands for People Against Not Knowing University Spirit. PANKUS is a non Greek fraternal type organization. Baylee was the Fundraising Chair for two years. Today, she is an honored Alumni for the organization.
Only 15 students per year are accepted into the Athletic Training program at Tarleton State University. Baylee was the youngest of her Athletic Training graduating class. She graduated with honors and received a cord.
Baylee passed the Athletic Training exam on her first try. She became board certified before the graduation ceremony. Shortly afterwards, Baylee was hired at Peaster ISD. She was told it was her tenacity that convinced Peaster she was the right person to hire.
With each step taken to achieve her goals, Baylee gives motivational credit to her mother, Racheal, sister, Chloe, grandmother, Diane and her father, Kevin. A couple of important additions to her life are boyfriend, Brendon and her dog, Daphnee. The good Lord has blessed you, Baylee with a very bright future. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments. Good luck to you in all your future endeavors.
