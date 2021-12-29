12-28-21 Hernandez Elected.jpeg

Courtesy photo

Former Corsicana High School graduate Aaron Hernandez has been elected as Tyler Junior College Student Senate Freshmen Vice-President and Texas Junior College Student Government Association Region III (3) President.

Former Corsicana High School graduate Aaron Hernandez has been elected as Tyler Junior College Student Senate Freshmen Vice-President and Texas Junior College Student Government Association Region III (3) President.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you