Corsicana ISD Trustees voted Monday to adopt an ABC-hybrid schedule for Corsicana High School. The change affects those students who choose the in-person learning option, beginning the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8.
After more than an hour-long discussion trustees ultimately decided the change is necessary to mitigate the coronavirus and help to ensure and maintain social distancing protocols.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will attend on campus Mondays and Thursdays. Those whose last names begin with L through Z will attend classes on campus Tuesdays and Fridays.
On the days when students are not scheduled on campus, they will have assignments and will be learning at home using teacher-created assignments.
On Wednesday, or “C” days, students may be involved in on-campus learning, such as: tutoring; major Career Tech projects like Welding, Auto Tech, Construction Tech, Culinary Arts, Computer Programming; Health Science; remediation; and proctored testing. Students may also continue their class assignments remotely on Wednesdays.
Students may set up appointments with their teachers to receive on campus instruction on Wednesdays.
Students in extracurricular programs practice every day. Though most students involved in these activities have transportation or drive themselves, the school will run buses for those who don’t.
Most coaches have CDL licenses and can drive the buses, according to CISD Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost.
Kays noted that with an expected number of students signed up for in-class learning the recommended six-foot social distancing protocol couldn’t be met. Kays also discussed the logistical concerns of moving classrooms if someone should become symptomatic during the school day.
“Everyone would like to have students in the school every day, but there’s an expectation of social distancing,” said Sean Kays, Corsicana High School Principal.
Jamie Roman said kids would be wearing masks and that classrooms would be sanitized between classes, but Dr. Kent Rogers said that only partly addresses the issue.
Roman mentioned parental expectations for in-person learning.
Rogers and others were concerned with contact tracing and the effect a potential outbreak would have on the school year.
Kays said he expects “some heat” for the late date of the decision, but all agreed their number one concern is the health and safety of the students and staff of CISD.
Students will be able to eat hot meals while they are on campus. During off-campus days, curbside meal pickup for breakfast and lunch will be available Monday to Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at all CISD campuses.
The success and future need of the hybrid schedule will be evaluated at the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Oct. 5
