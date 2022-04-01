Corsicana High School was recently awarded nearly $10,000 by the Education Service Center Region 12 Technology Foundation for a digital library and audiobook collection that will expand access to quality content, stimulate student interest and improve overall reading skills.
The technology grant was submitted by Brandi Moore, Corsicana High School’s Library Media Specialist. She described this project as innovative and added that this is the future of libraries.
“Our goal is always to put books in the hands of students, and with this project, we will be able to do so unlike ever before and appeal to a wider range of students,” Moore said. “The major objective of this project is to increase the number of minutes students spend reading per day, and with increased reading comes increased vocabulary, stamina, and critical thinking skills. Higher reading levels will translate into better test scores.”
The “Sora-ing from Analog to Digital in 2022” project will serve approximately 1,766 high school students and 143 staff members.
