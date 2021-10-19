Corsicana High School crowned Arlette Rodriguez this year's homecoming queen at halftime of Friday night's football game.
featured
Corsicana High School crowns Homecoming queen
- Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal pedestrian accident closes Seventh Avenue
- Message from the Mayor: Hwy. 31 Relief Route to open soon
- Q&A with candidates for Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees
- GC Football: Tigers pull off amazing 41-38 OT thriller over Sulphur Springs
- Grand Jury hands down five indictments against local man
- Message from the Mayor: Corsicana Mattress Co. breaks ground Oct. 20
- Three indicted for organized crime
- Corsicana names Interim Fire Chief
- GC Football: Rice comes back, beats Mildred 31-24 in OT
- Navarro College celebrates Homecoming
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.