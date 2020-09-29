The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to end the hybrid ABC schedule model for the high school.
The hybrid schedule was adopted prior to the district’s first day of school, Sept. 8, to mitigate the coronavirus and help to ensure and maintain social distancing protocols.
Students who wish to return to in-person learning must choose the option by Monday, Oct. 5.
Online learning options will remain in place for those attending virtually, or if circumstances should change.
Corsicana High School has 1,715 students enrolled; 57%, or 978, students participating in face-to-face learning.
The hybrid schedule allowed in-person learners to be on the CHS campus twice a week, with an option for a third day on campus used for tutoring and other work.
The schedule was adopted to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, an effort which has been successful to this point.
Trustee Dr. Kent Rogers discussed the numbers of transmissions of school aged individuals versus adults.
“Transmission of the virus seems to be happening at home and other places within the community,” he said. “The kids are teaching something about wearing masks. We adults could learn from them.”
Board members heard from several parents who spoke about the benefits of socialization and the hardships of learning online with unreliable internet connectivity in parts of Navarro County.
Trustees also received an overview of the virtual learning platform from teachers throughout the district. Board members praised the faculty for their willingness to adapt and their continued dedication to CISD students.
“Students have an opportunity to adapt to technology which may not work exactly, all the time,” Trustee Ed Monk said.
“Communicating with a professor about an assignment is a useful skill this situation has taught many of us in these times."
