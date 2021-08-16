Corsicana's "Meet the Tigers Night" was Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, and everyone was encouraged to come out and support this year’s Tiger football team, band, cheer and drill team.
Season tickets for the Corsicana Tigers' home football games are on sale online (cisd.org/Athletics) and at the Tigers athletic office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Reserved tickets are $40 per seat and $20 for parking.
The Tigers play a 10-game schedule, including five home games at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium. District games begin Sept. 17 at home against Royse City.
