Count them – one, two, three, four. That’s how many representatives Corsicana High School is sending to the Region II UIL meet in Accounting. It is one of two teams to advance to regionals, with Literary Criticism also moving on.

In addition, two other individuals advanced in Journalism events.

The Accounting team easily captured the team district title, sweeping the first four places as Rebekah Oberdick earned gold. Lit Crit took the district title, and Ellysa Crouch also advanced individually after a second-place finish.

Elexander Crouch in Copy Editing and Shahrukh Ahmed in Headline Writing also advanced.

The UIL event was held recently in Joshua.

Participants included:

Accounting

Coach Megan Vadasy

Team, District Champs, Advanced to Region II Meet

Rebekah Oberdick, 1st place, Advanced to Region

Vanessa Mirafuentes, 2nd place, Advanced to Region

Levi Farmer, 3rd place, Advanced to Region

Brett Smith, 4th place, Alternate at Region

Ryan Bentz, team alternate

Copy Editing

Coach Karen Vandiver

Elexander Crouch, 3rd place, Advanced to Region

Dan Arrendondo, 4th place, Alternate at Region

Kaydee Collins, 6th place

Headline Writing

Coach Karen Vandiver

Shahrukh Ahmed, 3rd place, Advanced to Region

Elexander Crouch, 5th place

Logan Stallings

Joshua Contreras, team alternate

Informative Speaking

Coach Jonathon Byrnes

Ja'Shaun Lloyd

Ty'Shaun Lloyd

Jaxsen Mahoney

Lincoln Douglas Debate

Coach Alyssa Bain

Jaxsen Mahoney

Literary Criticism

Coach Mahailey Oliver

Team, District Champs, Advanced to Region

Ellysa Crouch- 2nd place, Advanced to Region individually as well

Rebekah Oberdick, 7th place

Dan Arrendondo

News Writing

Coach Karen Vandiver

Kaydee Collins

Elexander Crouch

Persuasive Speaking

Coach Jonathon Byrnes

Erin Jones, 6th place

Shahmeer Ahmed

Poetry Interpretation

Coach Aimee Kasprzyk

Erin Jones, 4th place, Alternate at Region (will compete)

Ja'Shaun Lloyd

Adrian Baston, team alternate

Prose Interpretation

Coach Aimee Kasprzyk

Lindsay Branch

Erin Jones

Ty'Shaun Lloyd

Christian Cuellar, team alternate

Ready Writing

Coach Brandi Moore

Keylee Carlson

Mauricio Solis

Science

Coach Ricky Flores

Team, 3rd place

Luke Leist, 4th place, Alternate at Region, Top Scorer

Biology

Easton Cloward

Callan Nutt

Yulisa Urrutia

Spelling & Vocabulary

Coach Brandi Moore

Leeah Jones, 6th place

Jacob Nunn

