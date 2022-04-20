Count them – one, two, three, four. That’s how many representatives Corsicana High School is sending to the Region II UIL meet in Accounting. It is one of two teams to advance to regionals, with Literary Criticism also moving on.
In addition, two other individuals advanced in Journalism events.
The Accounting team easily captured the team district title, sweeping the first four places as Rebekah Oberdick earned gold. Lit Crit took the district title, and Ellysa Crouch also advanced individually after a second-place finish.
Elexander Crouch in Copy Editing and Shahrukh Ahmed in Headline Writing also advanced.
The UIL event was held recently in Joshua.
Participants included:
Accounting
Coach Megan Vadasy
Team, District Champs, Advanced to Region II Meet
Rebekah Oberdick, 1st place, Advanced to Region
Vanessa Mirafuentes, 2nd place, Advanced to Region
Levi Farmer, 3rd place, Advanced to Region
Brett Smith, 4th place, Alternate at Region
Ryan Bentz, team alternate
Copy Editing
Coach Karen Vandiver
Elexander Crouch, 3rd place, Advanced to Region
Dan Arrendondo, 4th place, Alternate at Region
Kaydee Collins, 6th place
Headline Writing
Coach Karen Vandiver
Shahrukh Ahmed, 3rd place, Advanced to Region
Elexander Crouch, 5th place
Logan Stallings
Joshua Contreras, team alternate
Informative Speaking
Coach Jonathon Byrnes
Ja'Shaun Lloyd
Ty'Shaun Lloyd
Jaxsen Mahoney
Lincoln Douglas Debate
Coach Alyssa Bain
Jaxsen Mahoney
Literary Criticism
Coach Mahailey Oliver
Team, District Champs, Advanced to Region
Ellysa Crouch- 2nd place, Advanced to Region individually as well
Rebekah Oberdick, 7th place
Dan Arrendondo
News Writing
Coach Karen Vandiver
Kaydee Collins
Elexander Crouch
Persuasive Speaking
Coach Jonathon Byrnes
Erin Jones, 6th place
Shahmeer Ahmed
Poetry Interpretation
Coach Aimee Kasprzyk
Erin Jones, 4th place, Alternate at Region (will compete)
Ja'Shaun Lloyd
Adrian Baston, team alternate
Prose Interpretation
Coach Aimee Kasprzyk
Lindsay Branch
Erin Jones
Ty'Shaun Lloyd
Christian Cuellar, team alternate
Ready Writing
Coach Brandi Moore
Keylee Carlson
Mauricio Solis
Science
Coach Ricky Flores
Team, 3rd place
Luke Leist, 4th place, Alternate at Region, Top Scorer
Biology
Easton Cloward
Callan Nutt
Yulisa Urrutia
Spelling & Vocabulary
Coach Brandi Moore
Leeah Jones, 6th place
Jacob Nunn
