Civic and community leaders gathered Tuesday at the Corsicana Fire Station to honor Fire Chief Paul Henley with a reception in his honor.
Henley was recently named the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s Tom White Citizen of the Year award.
“It is a very rare opportunity to be recognized with two awards as prestigious as these,” said Assistant Fire Chief Gillen. “Chief Henley is the epitome of someone who is customer service driven and dedicated to our community.”
Gillen said Corsicana Fire Rescue is very fortunate to have a man of his caliber working for the organization.
“He brought things to this community we had never thought about before,” Gillen said. “Through his leadership, we have realized the direction we want to go and the things we could accomplish.”
He said Henley has been a counselor, mentor and a friend.
“The drive that he has had for the COVID clinic, distributing water and the things behind the scenes no one sees, is hard to keep up with,” Gillen said.
Henley thanked the crowd and said a few words.
“Everyone has value and because of you guys, I’m able to do this,” he said. “I can’t thank this community enough for embracing me and helping me complete my vision. I’m only here with your support.”
Henley also thanked his wife for countless years of sacrifice in supporting his career.
City Manager Connie Standridge said Henley has not only made a difference to Corsicana but communities outside the city as well.
“He is a blessing to the City of Corsicana, and this fire department and we appreciate him very much.” she said.
Police Chief Robert Johnson said, not only is Henley is coworker and neighbor, but a friend as well.
“Look at what all he has done for this community,” he said. “You can feel the energy when you are around this man. He could work anywhere in the state but he chose Corsicana and the community has embraced him. He is involved in charities, and it seems like he works 24/7.
Johnson said, along with Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers and the late Dr. Rogers, Henley lead the COVID-19 response and got a vaccine hub up and running in the area.
Criminal District Attorney William Thompson said he serves on the Boys & Girls Club board together
“He brings a lot to the younger crowd and believes in bringing positive role models to these kids, especially those in need,” Thompson said. “I’m proud to be associated with him.”
