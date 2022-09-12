The City of Corsicana and the Bunert Park Freedom Flag Committee hosted a commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
A third plane that was thought to be targeting the United States Capitol crashed in Shanksville, PA, after passengers fought back and retook Flight 93.
The message of We Will Always Remember was echoed throughout Sunday’s program by speakers Samara Ballard, who is the widow of Raychaun Ballard, a former longtime Navarro County Deputy and Pct. 2 Constable, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, and Corsicana Fire Chief Mike Ryan.
Tanner and Ryan both reminded attendees about the horrors of Sept. 11, 2001, but also about the positive aspects of the days that followed when the county came together and for a time didn’t consider politics, race, or division.
Corsicana City Councilwoman Ruby Williams thanked all of those who attended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.