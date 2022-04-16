Bubbles filled the air on a nice spring afternoon Thursday as Corsicana Main Street and Parks & Recreation Departments hosted another successful Easter Hop downtown.

This year festivities included a trackless train, bounce house, mini ferris wheel, Professor Pop’s Bubble show out of Dallas, Spring pictures in Pocket Park with Memories by Melissa, snow cone treats from Boho Snow, and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

Children visited participating merchants for additional treats and hidden eggs could be found along the way.

