Bubbles filled the air on a nice spring afternoon Thursday as Corsicana Main Street and Parks & Recreation Departments hosted another successful Easter Hop downtown.
This year festivities included a trackless train, bounce house, mini ferris wheel, Professor Pop’s Bubble show out of Dallas, Spring pictures in Pocket Park with Memories by Melissa, snow cone treats from Boho Snow, and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
Children visited participating merchants for additional treats and hidden eggs could be found along the way.
