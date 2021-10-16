Members of the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to former Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley Thursday at a reception in his honor. Pictured from left to right are: Sheriff Elmer Tanner, Henley, Captain in Communication Melanie Cagle and Chief Deputy Morris Steward.
editor's pick featured
Corsicana hosts farewell receptions for Fire Chief
- By Michael Kormos Daily Sun
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Don Crum and sons, Bryon and Brad, wish to invite you to join us in a Celebration of Life event for our beloved wife of 56 years, mother and grandmother, Virginia (aka, Ginger) on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Purdon Community Church, at 200 W 2nd Street, Purdon, Texas. Visitation will be …
Most Popular
Articles
- Fatal pedestrian accident closes Seventh Avenue
- Three indicted for organized crime
- Grand Jury hands down five indictments against local man
- Message from the Mayor: Hwy. 31 Relief Route to open soon
- Crash claims life of Corsicana woman
- Mildred Homecoming nominees announced
- Corsicana names Interim Fire Chief
- Corsicana says goodbye to beloved fire chief
- CISD to name building after late Dr. Rogers
- Navarro College celebrates Homecoming
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.