The City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department hosted Freedom Festival 2021 Sunday at I.O.O.F. Park.
The evening included live music by the PBR band and the Corsicana Fire Department offered children’s activities, including three bounce houses, a fire safety house, an obstacle course, fire engine train, and a bike helmet program with Navarro Regional Hospital.
Food trucks including: St. Nicholas Cookery, the Taco Station truck, Kona Ice and Romero’s mini donuts served festival goers a variety of treats and evening ended with a fireworks display that lit up the sky.
