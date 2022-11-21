Corsicana hosted the Governor’s Small Business Series Thursday, Nov. 10 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center. The event, presented by the Governor’s Office of Small Business Assistance along with the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, connected local business owners and provided an excellent opportunity to learn about available resources for those looking to start a business.
“More than nine in 10 businesses in Texas are small businesses which employ nearly half of all private sector employees,” said Larry McManus, Director of Business & Community Development with the Office of the Governor.
The event included several round tables featuring several local business owners. Topics included tips on building a business, challenges business owners face and how to access financing and funding.
John Boswell, Corsicana and Navarro County Economic Development Director, said he was pleased with the way the event turned out.
“Corsicana is committed to helping small businesses start and grow. It’s always positive when the Governor’s Office holds an event like this here,” he said.
Thursday’s program was one of eight similar Small Business Series events to be held in 2022 across the state thus far. Another is planned for December.
“We would like to thank the Small Business Office for the opportunity to bring the Governor’s Small Business Series to our community,” said Amy Tidwell, Director of Main Street and Tourism in Corsicana.
“We want our small business owners to be successful and remain long-lasting merchants in Corsicana. It is events like this that give our entrepreneurs the tools they need to remain successful.”
Several local businesses were recognized during the program.
Mita’s Coffee House and Fine Foods in Corsicana won the Outstanding Community Partner Award; Elsewhere Miniature Farms in Mildred won the Outstanding in Business Award; and Hometown Medical Associates in Corsicana was awarded the Outstanding Innovator Award.
The afternoon’s keynote speaker was Chet Garner.
Garner told the group to approach everything with passion and to use that passion as fuel. He compared his show, The Daytripper, to starting a business.
“Very few people believed in the premise of the show when I began pitching it,” Garner said. “But my friends and I had a passion for Texas and for what makes it a great place.”
Garner encouraged those in attendance to stay curious, telling prospective business owners that it’s okay to be different and possibly a little weird.
He also said that it’s not necessary to always know the destination, that if his show had taught him anything, it’s that there is always fun in the journey.
Garner’s show The Daytripper premiered on PBS in 2007. An episode featuring Corsicana was filmed in 2021.
