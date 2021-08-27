Bring the family for a new outdoor adventure as hydroplane boats splash across Lake Halbert at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
The National Boat Racing Association is hosting its Short Course National Championship Event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29 at Lake Halbert.
Admission is free and there will be food trucks on site. Bring a hat, sunscreen and a cooler to enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
