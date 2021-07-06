Corsicana, being the city with the biggest Pingelapese population in Texas, hosted a state softball tournament from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4, at Lake Halbert.
Pingelap is a small atoll in Pohnpei State of the Federated States of Micronesia. There are only around 250 residents there now, but pockets of immigrants from the islets have settled in the United States for their work, family, and education. Corsicana is one of those places, where the Pingelapese have settled in alongside the other Micronesians and Palauans in town.
Navarro College has been enrolling Micronesians and Palauans. Corsicana has become a destination as subsequent generations have come to the United States. Many have stayed here, working in the local distribution centers and factories.
To celebrate the special relationship between the nations, called the Compact of Free Association, Pingelapese organizations around the country have taken turns hosting a softball tournament for the Fourth of July every year since 2005. The tournament was supposed to be hosted for the first time by Texas last year, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
