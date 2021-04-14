Corsicana High School’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps program hosted its annual Tiger Invitational Drill Meet Saturday.
“We had 15 schools attend,” said Roger Hardie, JROTC Instructor at Corsicana ISD. “We started at 9 a.m. and did not finish with the award ceremony until 5 p.m.”
Hardie said there were ten events in which cadets entered and competed. CHS cadets here ran the drill meet but did not compete.
Units which competed included Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy.
