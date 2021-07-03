The only thing that says “America” more than playing softball on the Fourth of July is teams made of immigrants and first-generation Americans from the other side of the world playing baseball on Independence Day.
Pingelap is a small atoll in Pohnpei State of the Federated States of Micronesia. There are only around 250 residents there now, but pockets of immigrants from the islets have settled in the United States for their work, family, and education. Corsicana is one of those places, where the Pingelapese have settled in alongside the other Micronesians and Palauans in town.
To celebrate the special relationship between the nations, called the Compact of Free Association, Pingelapese organizations around the country have taken turns hosting a softball tournament for the Fourth of July every year since 2005. The tournament was supposed to be hosted for the first time by Texas last year, but was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corsicana is the host this year, since it is the Texas city with the most Pingelapese. The tournament is underway from Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4, at Lake Halbert.
“This is our first time to host and we are representing not just the city but the state, too” says Oliod Sepedy, the organization’s President. In addition to the host team, Pingelapese teams will be representing Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Michigan, and Missouri.
Like Guam, American Samoa, and Saipan, the islands were part of those liberated from the Japanese during World War II as part of the Pacific theater campaign. For decades, the islands remained territories of the United States until gaining independence in 1979.
“One of the things that caught on among the locals while the American military was there was baseball,” says Jasper Chieng, 34.
Since the 1970s, when residents of American territories were able to access educational resources, Navarro College has been enrolling Micronesians and Palauans. Corsicana has become a destination as subsequent generations have come to the United States. Many have stayed here, working in the local distribution centers and factories.
“Islanders have been a part of this community since people like my dad came over in the late 1970s,” says Chieng, who works with Islanders as a board member of COFAmerica, an immigration non-profit started in Corsicana in 2019.
This tournament will be particularly poignant for the island diaspora. For many, this is the time of the year where they are able to see their extended family. When the pandemic postponed the tournament, many of them were unable to see their families for a full year.
Additionally, some of the workspaces most affected by the pandemic, such as poultry and meat processing plants, are large employers of Pacific Islanders. COVID-19 has been particularly devastating to that demographic.
“We are excited because we missed it last year. We have a lot of family coming in and after July 4th, we are going to have a big family reunion,” says Wakiner Harry, one of Corsicana’s Pingelapese leaders.
When asked how Texas was going to perform in the tournament Harry replied “Oh, we’ve got a good team. We are here to play. We may be hosting but we want to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.