Downtown Corsicana proudly hosted the Texas State Criterium Championship Bike Race July 10 and 11.
Local rider Paul Nguyen of Corsicana Rocks Cycling! placed second in the Cat 5 men’s race.
“I was so excited!” Nguyen said. “I didn’t expect to place, I just wanted to participate.”
Cyclists from all over the United States descended on downtown Corsicana and after a large crash at the beginning of the second to last lap, top honors in the Pro 1-2 Men’s race went to Lucas Bourgoyne of Hagens Berman Axeon Cycling Team.
For the ladies, the top honor went to Jenny Parks of Team Colavita.
The weekend began with Corsicana Main Street joining up with local vendors to host the Sip’N Cycle. Attendees were able to shop at various booths selling candles to jewelry to boutique items and handmade creations. Food trucks were available for shoppers and spectators alike to grab something to eat and drinks to help keep cool and downtown merchants had extended shopping hours to accommodate locals and tourists alike during the races.
