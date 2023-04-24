The Texas State Criterium & Time Trial Bike Race two-day event was held in Downtown Corsicana Saturday, April 22 after the Veterans’ Parade and in Dawson Sunday, April 23. This event was sponsored by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Corsicana Visitors Bureau, Corsicana Main Street, and Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
Corsicana hosts Texas State Criterium & Time Trial Bike Race
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
