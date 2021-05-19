Penny Cook, recently residing in North Carolina, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2021. Services were held in Dallas on May 15, 2021. Surviving her are her husband, Billy Cook, son Daniel Cook and family, and daughter KC Cook and family. Also many friends and other family.
Nancy Garrett, 86, of Corsicana, Tx passed away on May 11, 2021. Nancy was born June 22, 1934. The daughter of Elze and Alice Hopwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 1 sister. Nancy is survived by her husband of 71 years Curtis Garrett, sons Curtis W. Garrett and Ga…
