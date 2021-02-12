Filing for the City of Corsicana election ended at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. On the ballot will be Mayor Don Denbow; Councilman Chris Woolsey and Neal Green, Jr. for Pct. 3; Councilman Jeffrey G. Smith, Pct. 4; incumbent Cody Beauchamp and Enoch Basnett for Municipal Judge; and City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica.
The last day to file as a write-in candidate is Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A drawing for the order of names on the ballot will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22 at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St.
The last day to register to vote in the city election is April 1. Early voting begins Monday, April 19 through Tuesday, April 27 on weekdays at the Navarro County Courthouse Annex, 601 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 20. The last day to receive ballots by mail is Saturday, May 1.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4975, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
