The City of Corsicana announced that three incumbent candidates have filed for re-election as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
City Attorney Kerri Anderson Donica, Council Member Pct. 3 Chris Woolsey and Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp have signed up to run in the City of Corsicana Election to be held May 6.
At this time no one has filed for open city seats including: Mayor and Council Member Pct. 4.
A drawing for order of names on ballot will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Corsicana Government Center Council Chambers, located at 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana.
The City of Corsicana's elections will be conducted by the Navarro County Elections Administrator. Copies of early voting registers will be posted online at www.co.navarro.tx.us/page/navarro.Elections
For more information, call 903‐654‐4975, or visit www.cityofcorsicana.com/1175/City-Election-Information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.