A well-known proverb states “necessity is the mother of invention.” Whatever the cause, Corsicana resident Haskell Dighton said he hopes his latest invention improves the quality of life for millions around the world.
Dighton has received a United States patent for a clothes dryer which uses cold air to dry clothing.
“Cold air removes moisture faster than hot air. Therefore, clothes dry faster than with warm air,” he said.
Tests show that this type of dryer uses up to 50% less energy than conventional electric dryers. The energy and possible space saving properties allow for several applications.
The dryer operates from a standard 110 volt outlet as opposed to a conventional dryer’s 220 volt requirement. In these times of rising energy costs, a clothes dryer that can do the job in a shorter time would be beneficial.
Dighton believes now is the time to switch to the “coolest dryer,” which he hopes will soon be on the market.
He earned two engineering degrees and began working as a computer engineer for IBM out of college. In 1965, he was part of a team which built the world’s largest computer at the time, the IBM 360. Dighton also built one of the first optical badge readers.
He has two individual patents and has worked on several others for various companies, including Texas Instruments, where he built the HAL-9 industrial computer, which is on display in the Science and Industry Museum at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
Dighton recalled how the idea for the dryer first came to him.
“I was cruising with some buddies to a hamburger joint after an afternoon of swimming. I put my suit in front of the car’s air conditioner to dry while the others hung theirs from the mirrors and radio antenna. When we got to the restaurant, my swimsuit was dry while theirs were still dripping. The idea of drying with cold air occurred to me later when recalling this.”
That trip to the swimming hole occurred in 1962, and Dighton said he hopes it may help others save energy and live better in 2022.
He said he is looking forward to meeting with potential manufacturers soon. Those interested in learning more about the “coolest clothes dryer money can buy” can reach out to him at haskelldighton@yahoo.com.
